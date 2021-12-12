Massive storms and tornados sweep across parts of the US

EPA

US President Joe Biden has said his government will do everything it possibly can to help those affected by the country's recent extreme weather.

On Friday, powerful storms and tornadoes tore through several US states - Kentucky, in the south east of America, was worst hit.

Huge areas have been devastated, with entire towns and thousands of homes flattened.

Mr Biden said the storms were among the largest in US history and has released emergency funds to help those in need.

Teams, including US troops, have been working hard to reach people needing help, but the conditions facing the authorities are very difficult.

More than 70 people have died and tens of thousands of people are without power and water.

Tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed and many others are without power and water

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, said the tornado system was the most extreme to ever run through the state.

"It's indescribable, unlike anything I've ever seen," he said.

"You see parts of industrial buildings, roofs, or sightings in trees, if trees are lucky enough to stand."

Emergency services have worked hard to help those in need

The storm also affected other states - Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The president has made funds available to help those areas too, if they need it.

The storm has now weakened, but is still sweeping across other parts of America.

