I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: Who do you want to win?

Last updated at 12:12
Sunday is the big night when one of the three finalists will be crowned King or Queen of the castle in the finale of this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Footballer David Ginola was the latest celebrity to leave Gwrych Castle in Wales, following Olympian Matty Lee and actor Adam Woodyatt's exit on Friday.

Left to battle it out is pop star Frankie Bridge, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson.

Who do you want to win this year's I'm a Celeb? Head to the comments to let us know!

Footballer David Ginola just missed out on making the final of I'm a Celeb

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after leaving the show, David said that his time on I'm a Celeb "surprised [him] in a good way and also in a bad way, because obviously it was really, really hard."

"The conditions we were living in were very complicated; the food, the sleep, the lack of everything actually,"

You guys tell us your Bushtucker Trial ideas

The show has seen the contestants take on some pretty disgusting Bushtucker Trials in order to win stars for a meal.

On Saturday night the final four took on the popular Celebrity Cyclone trial, where the celebs dress up as superheroes and battle a wind machine, tonnes of water and a huge water slide, all whilst getting hit with obstacles and trying to grabbing stars... it's tricky!

But they managed it, winning four stars and enjoying a delicious meal, before David was voted off.

With just Danny, Simon and Frankie left, who will take the crown?

Who do you want to win I'm a Celeb? Have you enjoyed the series? Let us know in the comments below!

  • Frankie.

