Royal Christmas Card: Prince William and Kate release family photo

Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared their official Christmas card for this year.

They have chosen a family photograph taken on a visit to Jordan - a country in the Middle East.

The photo shows the smiling family with Prince William sitting on a gold footstool alongside his wife, Kate.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit on either side, with Prince Louis in front on a sheepskin-style rug.

The festive card is sent to friends, associates, and their charities.

Sam Hussein The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have also released their annual Christmas card

The photo was posted on the Cambridge's social media accounts with the caption: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

The photo was taken in Jordan earlier this year, according to Kensington Palace. But it is not known when the visit was, or the name of the photographer.

It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card has also been shared. It shows the couple in face masks at Royal Ascot last June.

