play
Watch Newsround

Royal Christmas Card: Prince William and Kate release family photo

Last updated at 13:26
comments
View Comments (1)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with children Prince George and Louis and Princess CharlotteKensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared their official Christmas card for this year.

They have chosen a family photograph taken on a visit to Jordan - a country in the Middle East.

The photo shows the smiling family with Prince William sitting on a gold footstool alongside his wife, Kate.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit on either side, with Prince Louis in front on a sheepskin-style rug.

The festive card is sent to friends, associates, and their charities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card where they are both in face masksSam Hussein
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have also released their annual Christmas card

The photo was posted on the Cambridge's social media accounts with the caption: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card."

The photo was taken in Jordan earlier this year, according to Kensington Palace. But it is not known when the visit was, or the name of the photographer.

It has become an annual tradition for the royals to reveal which of their favourite photographs they have chosen for the cards they send out each Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's Christmas card has also been shared. It shows the couple in face masks at Royal Ascot last June.

What do you think about the Royal Christmas card photo? Does your family have a family photo as your Christmas card? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

duchess Catherine with an xmas tree

Royal Family: How does the Queen celebrate Christmas?

royals

Royal Family: An interactive guide to who's who in the Queen's family and the line of succession

William-and-Kate.

Prince William: Children need to be heard to save the planet

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • aww that’s lovely!

Top Stories

School play

What part are you playing in your Christmas show?

comments
91
Adele, Freddie Mercury, Ellie Goulding

What are the Strictly semi-final songs and dances?

comments
50
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Can Lewis Hamilton win the F1 World Championship?

comments
3
Newsround Home