Get involved: What part are you playing in your Christmas show?

Last updated at 07:01
girl smiling behind some curtains

This is it! The end of the autumn term - and perhaps your time to step into the limelight?

To tread the boards! To lift the curtain? To break a leg?!

What we're trying to say is: it's time for the end of term Christmas show!

Whether it's a nativity, a musical or an interpretive dance, we want to know what you're doing and what character you're playing.

Are you excited to perform or are you someone who likes to work behind the scenes?

Could it be you're playing an instrument or choreographing an awesome dance?

Maybe you've bagged your dream role as Mary... or a camel or a lobster!?

Tell us in the comments below...

