Fossilised footprints reveal super-speedy dinosaurs

Reuters A drawing of theropods making footprints in the mud

Fossilised dinosaur footprints studied by scientists have revealed how fast theropods could run.

The fossilised tracks unveiled the running speeds of not one, but two super-speedy beasts.

By measuring the size of the tracks, researchers from the Universidad de La Rioja in Spain worked out that the prehistoric creatures could run at speeds between 19.7 and 27.7 mph.

Theropods ran on two legs, had three toes with sharp claws, and roamed the Earth around 120 million years ago.

Pablo Navarro-Lorbes This fossil showes the theropods three toes with sharp claws

The two fossil tracks were discovered in Spain - one with seven footprints and the other with five.

They were made on the muddy surface of a lake plain in an area where lots of other dino fossils have been discovered.

Getty Images Usain Bolt ran up to 27.3 miles per hour during a 100 metre race in 2011

Scientists used a formula to pinpoint the speed of the dinosaurs, by measuring their footprint length and the stride length.

By doing this they learnt that the creatures - which are thought to have been similar to velociraptors - were faster than the the world's fastest human, Usain Bolt, but slower than a cheetah - that can run at speeds of up to 71 mph.

The findings will help scientists to understand more about dinosaurs' habits and how they lived.