Taylor Swift to face trial over Shake It Off lyrics

Taylor Swift will face a trial over claims that she stole lyrics for Shake It Off from another song.

The singer-songwriter's hit Shake It Off and Playas Gon' Play (a 2001 tune from the American girl band 3LW) both include the phrases "players gonna play" and "haters gonna hate."

The writers of Playas Gon' Play believe that Taylor Swift has copied the lyrics from them without permission.

A judge has ruled that the singer will now have to face a jury trial - which is where a group of people called a jury make a decision on a case - to decide whether Taylor's use of the phrases breaks copyright laws.

What is Copyright? Copyright is a right that you get when you make something creative. If you create a piece of music, you will own the copyright to that music. Copyright allows songwriters and artists to be protected against other people copying or reproducing their work.

The trial will be overseen by District Judge Michael W Fitzgerald who previously rejected the case when it was first brought.

In his original ruling he said that the lyrics were "too brief, unoriginal, and uncreative to warrant protection under" copyright laws.

He added that 13 others songs that had been released before Shake It Off that featured similar phrases, including Dreams by Fleetwood Mac - a track you may recognise from a 2020 TikTok trend!

But, after an appeal from the original songwriters, the case will now be reheard.

Swift's Shake It Off is the biggest-selling single of her career, topping the US charts and reaching number two in the UK.

Taylor Swift has asked the judge to make an immediate decision to dismiss the claims.

But he now thinks there are enough similarities in the two pieces to deserve a trial.

"Even though there are some noticeable differences between the works, there are also significant similarities in word usage and sequence/structure," he said.

A date for the trial has yet to be announced.