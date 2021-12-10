Formula 1 World Championship: Lewis Hamilton races Max Verstappen for world title

Getty Images

It's the biggest race of the season this weekend as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen face off at the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

It will be possibly the most intense title decider in the sport's history when they face each other on Sunday. It is the first time two drivers have gone into the last race tied on the same points since 1974.

Whoever finishes ahead will be crowned world champion of what has been a dramatic season - full of tension and collisions.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / Reuters Hamilton lifts his winner's trophy at last week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as rival Max Verstappen looks on after he came second

The season has been full of tension, last weekend during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Hamilton called Verstappen "crazy" and Dutchman Verstappen was penalised twice, once for dangerous driving when he was found to have braked hard, with Hamilton right behind him, which caused the two cars to collide.

Hamilton closed the 19-point gap between him and his rival, so now they both have 369.5 points.

But Verstappen is still classified as the championship leader because he has nine wins over Hamilton's eight. So that means if neither of them finish the race, Verstappen will be champion.

Hamilton v Verstappen - Key Facts Sir Lewis Hamilton (36 years old): Born in Hertfordshire, England

He won the British Kart Championship when he was 10

The first and only black driver to race in Formula 1

Most race wins in F1 history - 103

He's won a joint record of seven World Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher) Max Verstappen (24 years old): Born in Belgium but represents Netherlands

His dad put him in a go-kart aged four

In 2015, he became the youngest driver in Formula 1 history - 17 years and 166 days

Aged 18, he became the youngest driver to ever win an F1 race at 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

He's now aiming for his first ever Formula 1 World Championship title

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC Dutch driver Verstappen is hoping to win his first world title

It's been a interesting watch for F1 fans as Mercedes, who make the racing car for Hamilton, had a difficult start to the season. They are usually better performing than Red Bull who make the car for Verstappen.

Since upgrading their car at the British Grand Prix though, Mercedes have come fighting back and Hamilton worked hard to close that gap between him and his rival.

If Hamilton win's this World Championship that will be his eighth world title, over taking F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

