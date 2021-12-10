I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here: Louise Minchin fifth contestant to be voted off

ITV

Louise Minchin is the fifth contestant to be voted off I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Presenters Ant and Dec told Louise, that after 17 days in camp, it was her time to leave Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The former BBC Breakfast presenter only did one Bushtucker trial during her time on the show.

"I finished something amazing and I've always wanted to do this show," said Louise talking about leaving BBC Breakfast and then deciding to take part in I'm a Celeb.

With Louise gone, singer Frankie Bridge is the only woman left on the show and, as Louise hugged Frankie goodbye, she told her, "go win it."

Talking about Frankie being the only woman left, Louise told Ant and Dec, "I am disappointed that is the case... there is only one Frankie Bridge, she is incredible, strong - stronger than she thinks she is."

After watching her highlights video, Louise said she learnt she "cared about caring for people".

Louise leaves following Naughty Boy, Kadeena Cox, Snoochie Shy and Dame Arlene Phillips.

The final is Sunday 12 December and the winner will take the crown from Giovanna Fletcher who won last year.

Who do you want to win the show? The contestants left are Danny Miller, Adam Woodyatt, David Ginola, Matty Lee, Frankie Bridge, and Simon Gregson.

Head to the comments to tell us who you want to see crowned King or Queen of the jungle!