Margaret River bushfires: Fires blaze on as people evacuated

Firefighters are working to control two bushfires in Margaret River in Western Australia.

Residents in the popular tourist area have been told to leave their homes.

One of the bushfires has burnt over 6,000 hectares of land.

Emergency warnings are in place and fire crews have been tackling the two blazes from the ground and air using helicopters.

What is being done to help?

Emergency Western Australia told people to avoid non-essential travel to the area and motorists were urged to take care, as there is low visibility due to the smoke.

Evacuation centres have opened in the area to help people and a community meeting was held on Thursday evening.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

As firefighters work to control and contain the blazes it is hoped that the cooler weather that is forecast will help them do this.

Why do fires happen at Christmas in Australia?

Australia's seasons are opposite to those in the Northern Hemisphere, where the UK is.

December to February is summer time when the weather is hot and dry.

That's why bushfires are more likely at this time of year because with the higher temperature, the more likely it is that a fire will start or continue to burn.

What causes bushfires?

They can start from human activity - either accidently or deliberately - or can start by natural causes like lightning.

Bushfires often pass in just a few minutes but can smoulder for days.

High winds are a real threat as they can fan the flames and spread the blaze.

Climate change has increased the chance of bushfires by at least 30% according to a study by The World Weather Consortium in March.

More hot, dry and windy conditions can make fires bigger and more intense than normal.