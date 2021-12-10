Christmas cards: Will you be sending one, or lots?

Getty Images Will you make your own cards or do you think they are a waste?

It's fair to say, we all love giving and receiving Christmas cards.

It can make you feel happy, and it's nice to put a smile on someone's face!

But many schools up and down the UK have asked their pupils to only send one card to the entire class rather than individual cards as it reduces waste.

Have your say here in our vote and let us know what you think using the comments section below!

Getty Images

An environmental charity also say it could be damaging for the planet if you send more than you need to.

Wrap say 300,000 tonnes of cardboard is used in our homes during the festive season - that's enough to cover Big Ben almost 260,000 times!

One primary school in Bournemouth say that by only sending one card to their class, children are potentially stopping a staggering 16,000 cards being shared across the school.

But paper is recyclable isn't it?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Kavita Donkersley's top tips for an eco-friendly Christmas

Most cards are made of paper so can go in the recycling bin, but if they have glue, glitter or extra decorations on them, it can make them harder to recycle.

Wrap say there is also the environmental impact of how cards and wrapping paper are made to think about - creating paper has its own carbon footprint, as do the shops that sell the festive items to you.

So we want to know what you think! Is sending one card to the whole class a good idea or would you prefer to send cards to all your friends individually?