Every year some of the biggest brands release Christmas adverts to get us all in the festive spirit.

From John Lewis to McDonald's, the adverts are trying to convince you to buy their products by making you feel all Christmassy.

This year Newsround caught up with some the young actors featured in the Christmas adverts.

Matilda, 6 filmed her festive advert for McDonald's in July this year alongside 'Imaginary Iggy'. We also spoke to teenagers Summer and Elijah about their Christmas campaign for Morrisons.