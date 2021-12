A chimney at Scotland's last coal-fired power station has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

The chimney stood at 600ft tall, at the former Longannet power station in Fife.

The chimney stopped operating in 2016 and was the largest free-standing structure in Scotland.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button to bring down the local landmark. It took 700kg of explosives to bring down the chimney stack.