Europa Conference League: Tottenham match off after 13 positive Covid tests

Tottenham Hotspur has announced that their Europa Conference League match against French side Rennes on Thursday is off.

It's after eight players and five members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 at the English club.

Tottenham said they closed their first-team training centre on Wednesday after the positive results.

"Discussions are ongoing with Uefa. We shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course," the club said.

The match was due to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who said he had been vaccinated, did not say whether the positive tests were caused by the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

When asked if all the members of his squad were vaccinated, he said: "I think everyone takes [their own] best decision and is a question for the medical department about people as to whether they are vaccinated or not."

European football's governing body, Uefa, must decide the fitness of Tottenham's squad before making a ruling on whether the game can happen or not.

Uefa's rules say that if clubs have 13 fit players on their A list squad, including a goalkeeper, they must play.

Now, for sure, we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don't know what happens... Every day, we are having more positives. This is not a good situation. Antonio Conte , Tottenham manager speaking on Wednesday

Their opponents Rennes criticised the move in a statement on Wednesday night, saying they "reserve the right" to appeal against the decision to Uefa.

Uefa could order the game to be re-arranged, although with a 31 December deadline for the group stage to be finished, finding a new date will not be easy.