Scotland's Longannet power station in Fife coming crashing down

A chimney at Scotland's last coal-fired power station has been demolished in a controlled explosion.

The chimney stood at 600ft tall, at the former Longannet power station in Fife.

The chimney stopped operating in 2016 and was the largest free-standing structure in Scotland.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button to bring down the local landmark. It took 700kg of explosives to bring down the chimney stack.

Jane Barlow/Pa Wire

The Fife power station produced coal-fired energy but Scotland has now been coal-free since it was closed.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Today's event is a symbolic reminder that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland.

"Our goal is to generate 50% of overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, and Scotland's energy sector is well placed to deliver on the key investments in renewables, hydrogen and energy storage required to achieve this."

The UK has has promised that from 2024 it will no longer use coal to generate electricity because of the impact it has on the environment.

At the environment conference COP26, which happened in November this year, one of the biggest pledges was to reduce the use of coal globally.

Why is coal bad for the environment? Coal is the most polluting way of producing energy. When it is burnt it lets out greenhouse gases, mostly carbon dioxide (CO2). It releases more carbon dioxide than oil or gas. These gases trap the Sun's heat and cause the planet's temperature to rise.

Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Keith Anderson, chief executive of Scottish Power, which owns the chimney said: "Watching the chimney of Scotland's last coal-fired station fall today represents a real milestone, as the UK moves away from the large polluting power stations of the past and accelerates down the road to net-zero emissions."

When this chimney was operating, it burned coal from all around the world from as far away as Russia and Colombia.

On average it consumed four million tonnes of coal every year and at full production could make enough electricity to power two million homes.

The demolition of Longannet was carried out by specialist contractors Brown and Mason, and they will continue to remove the materials at the site into 2022.

Lang Banks, director of WWF Scotland, said: "It's an historic moment to see the chimney of Scotland's last coal-fired power station come down.

"We have successfully made coal power history in Scotland and rapid progress is now being made globally towards cleaner, renewable energy."