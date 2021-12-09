Why are people talking about a Downing Street Christmas party?

You might have heard lots of people talking about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government at the moment.

It's all because of a massive row over a Christmas party which is said to have taken place at Downing Street last year.

Now a party doesn't sound like something to be angry about - but it happened at a time when millions of people were told they were not allowed to go to parties or see their family and friends because of coronavirus.

Jenny's been finding out what's going on..