Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Songs and dances for this week's semi-final

It's nearly Grand Final time for this year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrities!

This weekend sees the semi-final of the competition, where the contestants will perform two dances for the first time.

Unfortunately, the Strictly journey ended for BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his professional partner Nadiya, as they failed to impress the judges with their tango last weekend.

So with a place in the final up for grabs, what will the remaining couples be dancing to this weekend? Carry on reading to find out!

What songs and dances can we expect?

Reuters John and Johannes will be dancing to the Adele hit 'Hometown Glory'

After a bit of a tough week, 'rumour has it' that baker John and his professional partner Johannes will be performing their couple's choice to the Adele classic Hometown Glory.

For their second dance they will take on the jive to Coldplay's hit from earlier this year Higher Power.

PA Rose and Gio will dance to Ellie Goulding

EastEnders actress Rose and her dance partner Giovanni took a leap of faith with a stunning mid-air lift last week - which scored them 39 points from the judges!

And they're no doubt be hoping to go even higher this weekend as they dance a waltz to the Ellie Goulding song How Long Will I Love You.

They will also take on an Argentine tango to the traditional song A Evaristo Carriego by 20th century composer Eduardo Rovira.

Getty Images Queen were one of the biggest UK rock bands in the 1970s and 1980s

CBBC's Rhys and his partner Nancy also joined them at the top of the leaderboard, scoring a whopping 39 points for their Argentine tango last week, but can they go one better and get full marks this Saturday?

They'll be dancing an energetic samba to Michael Bublé's song It Had Better Be Tonight as well as a tango to One Vision by rock legends Queen.

Getty Images Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald (centre) performing with Benny Goodman (right) and his orchestra

TV presenter AJ said she was "genuinely so excited and so relieved" to be in the semi-final after finishing bottom of the leader board and landed in the dance-off with her professional partner Kai last weekend.

They will be performing a rumba to the 1990s power ballad Show Me Heaven by Maria McKee. For their second routine they'll want to dance, dance, dance their quickstep to the Benny Goodman song Sing, Sing, Sing.

This year has been one of the highest-scoring series of Strictly Come Dancing so far and with the Glitterball is within touching distance, no one will want to fall at the final hurdle!