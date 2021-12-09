Ed Sheeran donates special guitar as charity raffle prize

LD Communications/PA The special guitar is made from walnut and spruce trees which have fallen naturally

Ed Sheeran has donated a one-of-a-kind guitar as the prize in a charity raffle.

The pop star worked with guitar-maker George Lowden to create a special instrument to mark his latest album Equals.

Sheeran has now donated it to be raffled by charity GeeWizz.

Money raised will go towards building a new music centre and disabled access facilities at a primary school in Ed's hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.

LD Communications Ed alongside guitar-maker George Lowden holding the special guitar

Sheeran said: "It is one of one, there is not another guitar like this. This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right - it says prototype in it.

"To win this, it's a £5 raffle which goes to charity. It's going to build a music centre at a primary school near me, which I'm really excited about."

Ed has also promised to personalise the guitar for the raffle winner, writing lyrics or their name on it if they want it.

Ed added: "Runners-up will get a signed Ipswich Town shirt by me. Good luck and Merry Christmas!"