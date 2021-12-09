I’m A Celebrity 2021: Naughty Boy becomes fourth person eliminated

ITV Naughty Boy won 52 stars for the camp during his Bushtucker trials

Naughty Boy has become the fourth star to be voted off from I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The music producer took part in seven trials and won 52 stars for the camp during his time on the ITV show.

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after leaving Gwrych Castle in Wales, he said: "I have learned that when you are in a situation like the castle, you can't take anything personally."

He added that he had learned to "get on with people and support each other".

Naughty Boy - who's real name Shahid Khan - has worked with artists including Beyoncé, rapper Wiley and singers Leona Lewis and Emeli Sande.

Seven celebrities are now left in the castle battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Poking fun at politicians

Adrian Dennis/PA The prime minister couldn't escape Ant and Dec mentioning the reported Downing Street Christmas Party again

Also during the main show on Wednesday, Ant and Dec once again mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It's been reported that a Christmas party took place at Downing Street - the prime minister's office and home - on 18 December last year, as London was under strict Covid restrictions.

Talking to viewers about a challenge that the celebs had just lost, Ant said jokingly "If we have learned one thing in the last 24 hours, it is that you can't get away with covering things up."

Dec said: "No, that will come back to bite them at some point. It might take a year - but it will happen."