Covid Rules: What are Plan B rule changes for England?

The government has announced new Covid rules for England which will start coming into effect from Friday 10 December.

This is in response to a new Covid-19 variant arriving in the UK, known as the Omicron variant.

Changes include stricter rules on masks, asking adults working from home where possible, and asking people to show their Covid status for entry to big sports events,

The reason rules are changing is because scientists are still learning about the new variant and they say that putting these measures in place will help slow down the spread of the virus.

Other nations of the UK - which are in charge of their own Covid rules - have already brought in stricter restrictions similar to Plan B.

What changes were announced for England?

From tomorrow, face coverings will have to be worn for most indoor public venues including places of worship, theatres and cinemas, as well as in shops and on public transport.

Masks will still not be needed in places such as pubs or restaurants, nor in venues where it is "not practical to wear them" (for instance, where exercise or singing takes place).

From Monday next week, people are being to asked to work from home "if they can".

And from next Wednesday, people will need an NHS Covid Pass - or a negative lateral flow test in order to go to places such as nightclubs or football matches.

What about the rest of the UK?

Getty Images In Scotland, all school staff and secondary pupils must wear face coverings indoors

Many of the rules being brought in for England already exist in other parts of the UK.

In Wales, current measures already include the wearing of face coverings for under-11s on public transport, and in shops and hospitals, adults working from home wherever possible, and NHS Covid Passes are needed for entry to nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and many other indoor and outdoor events.

In Northern Ireland face coverings are also needed for over-12s in places such as shops, indoor seated venues, visitor attractions, and public transport.

In Scotland masks are necessary for over-12s at large events, on public transport and inside places like shops and restaurants (until you sit down). People are also being asked to work from home where possible.

