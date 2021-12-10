Tom Holland and Zendaya talk fame, mental health and representation in movies

Tom Holland says fame "definitely does affect your mental health."

The actor was speaking to Newsround along with his co-star Zendaya,

He said he's considering "unfollowing everyone" on Instagram because sometimes social media makes him feel trapped.

The pair were answering questions submitted by Newsround viewers, including one about representation for people who have disabilities in superhero films.

"It's important for everyone to see themselves as a superhero," Zendaya said.