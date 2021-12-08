Gritters: Which is your favourite gritter name?

Liam McBurney/PA Wire

As temperatures plummet and snowstorms sweep across the UK, getting where you need to go can become tricky.

But fear not, Lord Coldemort is ready to get gritting and keep the roads clear!

It's just one of several brilliantly named machines that clears snow and spreads special salt on the roads, to stop them becoming dangerous for drivers when it's cold

Now, Amey, a company that looks after the UK's roads, is launching a competition in an effort to find new names for their gritting vehicles in Scotland.

Last year's competition had lots of entries - a few of the winners were: Snowcially Distanced, Melter Skelter, You're a Blizzard Harry and Lord Coldemort.

Naming gritters has become popular over the last few years and a number of councils around the UK have held similar contests.

In 2020, both South Lanarkshire Council and Manchester City Council named a vehicle Gritter Thunberg!

And in 2018, Shropshire Council allowed residents to name one of their machines 'Gritty McGritface' - it joined 'Gritney Spears', 'David Plowie' and 'Usain Salt' on the road, to keep cars moving safely.

So, which gritter name is your favourite from the Scottish fleet? Vote below...

Do you have a funny name for a gritter? Put it in the comments below...