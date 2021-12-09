TikTok: 2021's top 10 most viewed videos in the UK

TikTok/@mmeowmmia Mia the cat was the UK's most watched TikTok video in 2021

Cats, baby frogs and the Ramsay family were among the biggest videos on TikTok in the UK during 2021.

That's according to figures from the video-sharing platform.

"Our Year On TikTok is a homage to the diversity and unpredictability of 2021," said Rich Waterworth, TikTok's general manager for the UK and Europe.

The most popular video of the year on the site was Mia the cat - or user @mmeowmmia - completing an obstacle course. That paw-fect video has been viewed more than 184 million times!

Keep reading to check out our pick of the rest from TikTok's top 10 most viewed videos.

Crohn's education

@mr.colitiscrohns/TikTok

Second spot in the list went to @mr.colitiscrohns' video raising awareness about Crohn's disease.

The NHS describes Crohn's as a lifelong condition which affects parts of the digestive system, it causes the bowel to become sore and inflamed and it means going to the toilet can be hard and really painful.

It has been watched more than 171 million times.

Dino graffiti

TikTok/@fatcapsprays

This incredible graffiti artist racked up 143.2 million views, and fourth spot in the top 10 list, for this great video.

Users were left mesmerised by his painting of Dino from the cartoon The Flintstones.

Baby frogs

TikTok/@.baby.frogs

The fifth most watched video of the year was this one, totally devoted to all things froggy.

TikTok user Hannah shows the journey of looking after her tadpoles, which then grow in to frogs in this educational video.

It seems that there are lots of frog lovers out there because this was watched 141.6 million times.

Painting lines

TikTok/@jonosean

We love how precise the painting is in this next video, which racked up 141.6 million views.

TikToker Jono Sean paints a road sign by hand.

I don't know about you but that's impressive. Most of the Newsround team can't colour within the lines!

Mum or Dad's cooking?

TikTok/@tillyramsay

Strictly star Tilly Ramsay, who is the daughter of scary TV chef Gordon Ramsay, went viral when she revealed whether she prefers her dad's cooking or her mum's.

Unluckily for Gordon, Tilly went for her mum Tana's meals.

The video was watched 120.3 million times and came in seventh spot.

