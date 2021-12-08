Clever canines can understand an average of 89 words

Getty Images

We all talk to our dogs, whether it's calling their name, playing fetch or teaching them new tricks. But do they actually understand the words we're saying?

Well according to a new study, they do! The research has found that dogs can recognise an average of 89 words or phrases.

The study asked 165 owners of different dog breeds to note down words that they thought their dogs responded to.

The results showed the most common words the pooches understood were commands like sit, stay and wait.

The research was carried out by Catherine Reeve and Sophie Jacques, from the Department of Psychology & Neuroscience, Dalhousie University, in Canada.

During the study, dog owners were asked to say if they thought their pup responded to the words or commands they were giving. The owners then had to record if their pet got excited, looked for something, looked up or did an action in response to a command.

The research found that 89 words was the average number that the dogs could understand - one clever canine is believed to have understood 215 words in total - but the worst performing pooch knew only 15.

Nearly all of the dogs that took part in the study reacted to their own name and many gave a response when being praised.

The researchers said: "Those of us who have owned dogs would not be surprised to see most dogs respond with an enthusiastic tail wagging or a treat-seeking response on hearing, good girl/good boy."

Some words the dogs could understand Watch

Sit

Roll over

Want a walk?

No jumping

Get water

Home

Bone

The results also found that herding dogs, like Australian Shepherds, Border Collies and German Shepherds responded to more words and phrases than other dogs.

Toy-companion dogs, such as Bichon Frises, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Chihuahuas were also top of the breeds for recognising phrases.

But more research is needed to decided if the difference is between breeds or between owners of different breeds.

Let us know in the comments below if you think your dog recognises what you say!