Coral reef: Scientists record fish noises to show reef recovery

The Ocean Agency

Whoops, croaks, growls, foghorns and 'blowing raspberries' - all sounds made by... fish!

Scientists have recorded an amazing chorus from a coral reef restoration project in Indonesia, in Asia.

The project is the largest in the world - 40,000 m2 of coral reef has been restored by using metal frames called 'reef stars' with fragments of coral attached.

And now the diverse collection of fish sounds or 'songs' have shown experts that the reef's ecosystem is healthy and full of life.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and the University of Bristol used hydrophones - special microphones that can record underwater sound - to listen to the noises coming from the reef.

And what they heard not only assured them that the reef is brimming with creatures, it surprised them too.

It's not the first time scientists have monitored underwater sounds, but fish 'blowing raspberries' and creating whoops and foghorn sounds were new to them.

"We are recording lots of these sounds for the first time so there's a real sense of adventure and discovery," Dr Tim Lamont, of the University of Exeter, told Newround.

Tim Lamont, Univeristy of Exeter A researcher places a hydrophone on the coral reef

In particular, a low growl, which sounds a bit like someone laughing, really caught their imaginations.

He added: "We were trying to discover which fish was making the noise and it almost sounded like it was laughing at us."

The researchers don't know for sure why the fish are making the noises, but it is positive news for the project.

They say the array of sounds from the restored reef is similar to existing healthy reefs, which suggests a functioning ecosystem.

What is an ecosystem? A community of animals, plants and microorganisms, together with their habitat is called an ecosystem. For example, a pond ecosystem may consist of a pond habitat, inhabited by aquatic plants, microorganisms in the mud at the bottom, fish in the water and a heron on the bank. If one part of an ecosystem is changed, this may affect other living things in the ecosystem. For example, if a disease suddenly wipes out the plants in a pond, it might affect the fish and heron because they have less food to eat. From BBC Bitesize

There were also significantly more fish sounds recorded on both healthy and restored reefs than on damaged reefs.

Although the project is a success, Dr Tim says more needs to be done to protect the oceans.

"Our study shows that reef restoration can really work, but it's only part of a solution that must also include rapid action on climate change and other threats to reefs worldwide."