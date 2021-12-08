Siberian tigers: High hopes for two endangered cub twins born at zoo in Norfolk

PA Media The two Siberian tiger cub twins with their mum Mishka

A zoo in Norfolk is hoping that two recent arrivals will help protect their species from extinction.

Banham Zoo welcomed two Siberian tiger cub twins, also known as Amur tigers, back in October.

The tiger cubs have yet to be named, but keepers recently announced the twins' genders - one male and one female.

It is thought only about 500 Siberian tigers left in the wild, putting the species on the endangered list.

PA Media As their confidence has grown, the pair have begun to explore their surroundings!

The birth of the twins came after two years of careful planning.

Their mother Mishka moved to Banham Zoo earlier this year as part of the European breeding programme which is intended to protect endangered animals from extinction.

Researchers had identified her as being a good genetic match with a male Siberian tiger at the zoo called Kuzma.

PA Media Mishka has been described by zoo staff as being a very attentive first-time mother

Once fully grown, the cubs themselves will become part of the programme, with the hope of increasing Siberian tiger numbers.

The species is currently classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss and hunting.

Did you know? Siberian tigers are the largest of the world's big cats - as well as being the heaviest.

Zookeepers are delighted at the birth of the cubs.

Oliver Lewis-McDonald who works at the Zoo said "The cubs are taking everything in their stride and they're both confidently moving between all three of their inside dens."

"At this stage there is little to differentiate their personalities, but the female is very slightly more confident. She is definitely the louder of the two!"

Claudia Roberts from the Zoological Society of East Anglia added, "We are thrilled at the safe arrival of these two incredible cubs. Conservation is at the heart of everything we do."