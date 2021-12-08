I’m A Celebrity 2021: Snoochie Shy becomes third star eliminated

ITV

Snoochie Shy has become the third star to be voted off from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Radio 1Xtra presenter spent 15 days living in Gwrych Castle in Wales before being eliminated after receiving the fewest public votes on Tuesday.

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after leaving the camp, she said: "It's actually quite emotional and I met so many great people that I feel like I would never have met in my actual everyday life.

"And you become really close friends really quickly, so I feel like I've got a little family now."

Snoochie struggled to make her mind up about who she wanted to be crowned Queen or King of the Castle.

She said Emmerdale star Danny Miller or singer Frankie Bridge first, but added she also wanted TV presenter Louise Minchin or Olympic diver Matty Lee.

The winner will be crowned during the I'm A Celebrity final on Sunday 12 December.