Why are people talking about a Downing Street Christmas party?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the government are under fire at the moment and it's all about a Christmas party.

But not one for this Christmas, it's about one from last year - in 2020.

At the time, coronavirus rules in England said gatherings weren't allowed, and many people weren't allowed to meet up with their family and friends, but the government is being accused of allowing a party to go ahead in 10 Downing Street - the prime minister's home and office.

Mr Johnson wasn't there and Downing Street denies a party ever happened, but now a video has come out that seems to suggest it did, and showing senior Downing Street staff laughing and joking about it.

Here's what you need to know.

What is going on?

Getty Images 10 Downing Street is the UK prime minister's home and office

Reports started to come out last week that a party took place on 18 December 2020 in Downing Street, with the BBC later being told that "several dozen" people attended.

Information given to the BBC, by someone who claimed to be there, said that party games were played, food and drink were served, and the party went on past midnight.

Downing Street continues to say no party took place, and Boris Johnson - who was not at the party - said no Covid rules were broken.

Now a video has been released of a news conference rehearsal after the party in December 2020.

In the video, which was given to ITV News, the PM's then press spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, is asked questions about the party by colleagues.

The footage is seen as a big embarrassment for the government and has already been watched by millions of people, and was even joked about by Ant and Dec on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Number 10 is sticking to its line that wasn't even a party. But with the leaked footage, and rising internal anger, it's hard to see how that can really last. Laura Kuenssberg , BBC politics expert

What's in the video?

ITV News A video has been leaked showing senior Downing Street staff joking about the party

In the clip, Ms Stratton responds in a playful tone to questions from colleagues pretending to be journalists. One of her collegues asks her about reports of a party in Downing Street "on Friday night".

In reply, Ms Stratton says: "I went home" and then pauses. After a follow-up question asking if the prime minister would "condone" a Christmas party - meaning would he be OK that it happened - Ms Stratton asks: "What's the answer?"

When another staff member jokes that "it wasn't a party, it was cheese and wine", she laughs and asks "is cheese and wine all right?", adding: "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced."

In response to the clip, Number 10 said: "There was no Christmas party. Covid rules have been followed at all times."

Why does it matter?

EPA Boris Johnson has denied any party took place in Downing Street last Christmas

There are two main reasons that this is making big news.

Firstly gatherings like the ones described to the BBC weren't allowed according the rules.

At the time, the government's coronavirus guidance specifically said that people should not have Christmas parties - and gatherings in London of two or more people indoors were banned unless they were "reasonably necessary" for work.

A day after Ms Stratton's jokey exchange, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that strict lockdown rules would be in place over Christmas for parts of England, meaning many could not see relatives during the festive period.

Expect to hear plenty of the charge of "one rule for us, one rule for them" in the next few days. Laura Kuenssberg , BBC politics expert

There is anger that the government was asking people to follow the rules while, behind closed doors, people who work for them seemingly weren't.

Secondly, many people - even on the PM's own team in Parliament - are angry at the way this is being dealt with and fear it could damage how much faith people have that Downing Street tells the truth.

During a time when the pandemic is still part of our lives, people being able to trust what the government say is really important, as is making sure that people don't start to see any rules they are asked to follow as 'optional'.

What are people saying?

PA Media Leader of the opposition Kier Starmer says the situation is "shameful"

Several ministers and MPs have been on TV in the last few days defending Downing Street and have repeating the message that the party never happened.

But BBC political expert Laura Kuenssberg says that Conservative MPs speaking to her since the video has emerged have been using the words "indefensible", "catastrophic" and "astonishing".

The Labour Party's Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition, said people across the country had "followed the rules even when that meant being separated from their families."

He added: "They had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful."

The prime minister now needs to come clean and apologise. It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else. Sir Keir Starmer , Labour Party leader

The SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, said the prime minister "must remove himself from office immediately" if it was true there was a Downing Street Christmas party that was not socially distanced last year.

Mr Blackford said the video was "damning and leaves the prime minister with a lot to answer for" while "every individual up and down the country was told to stay at home in order to protect the NHS".

The Metropolitan Police said it was reviewing the footage, which it said related to "alleged breaches" of coronavirus regulations.

It added: "It is our policy not to routinely investigate retrospective breaches of the Covid-19 regulations, however the footage will form part of our considerations."