Captain Sir Tom Moore: Family hoping to plan a special day to help older people

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter says she hopes to start a fundraising day in his honour, to help older people feel seen and heard.
Hannah Ingram-Moore said the first Captain Tom Day could be held in June next year and she hoped it could become an annual fundraising event like Children In Need.
Captain Sir Tom raised over £30 million in donations for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
Hannah said her father had become a "hero for older people".
Captain Tom Day would involve "multiple activities, action, movement" and that talks about the detail are currently underway with national charities.
It would "celebrate and empower our ageing population" and connect "those younger people with older people," Hannah said.
Hannah explained that Captain Sir Tom had applied without success for jobs in shops, warehousing and deliveries.
"He tried to get a job at 86 and people laughed at him. He said 'nobody even wanted to talk to me'."
Hannah said, "I feel like we're starting a revolution that will allow our growing older generation to feel seen and heard and valued in a way that I don't think we do right now."
Hannah added that she thought her father would "feel so proud that we were trying to tackle that stigma and give older people a voice".
What do you think of the idea of a Captain Tom Day? Let us know in the comments below..
Your Comments
Join the conversation