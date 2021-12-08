Captain Sir Tom Moore: Family hoping to plan a special day to help older people

PA Media Captain Sir Tom Moore raised over £30m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter says she hopes to start a fundraising day in his honour, to help older people feel seen and heard.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said the first Captain Tom Day could be held in June next year and she hoped it could become an annual fundraising event like Children In Need.

Captain Sir Tom raised over £30 million in donations for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Hannah said her father had become a "hero for older people".

PA Media Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen in July 2020 in recognition of his charity work and service to his country

Captain Tom Day would involve "multiple activities, action, movement" and that talks about the detail are currently underway with national charities.

It would "celebrate and empower our ageing population" and connect "those younger people with older people," Hannah said.

Getty Images Captain Sir Tom was sent more than 25,000 birthday cards from around the world on his 100th birthday!

Hannah explained that Captain Sir Tom had applied without success for jobs in shops, warehousing and deliveries.

"He tried to get a job at 86 and people laughed at him. He said 'nobody even wanted to talk to me'."

Hannah said, "I feel like we're starting a revolution that will allow our growing older generation to feel seen and heard and valued in a way that I don't think we do right now."

Hannah added that she thought her father would "feel so proud that we were trying to tackle that stigma and give older people a voice".

