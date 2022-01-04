Green turtle breeding season is underway and Pakistan's beaches are bustling with turtles big and small!

The pandemic was good to animals using these beaches, and lack of human interruption has almost doubled the numbers of turtles coming to lay their eggs.

But now staff from Sindh Wildlife are waiting for them - to keep and eye on them, and their eggs.

Green sea turtles are endangered so the conservationists make sure the eggs get extra protection and are preserved in secure areas,

When it comes time for them to hatch, the experts bring them back to the sea to encourage the babies to make their way in the world.