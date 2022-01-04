play
'I want to make sure disabled people get the same opportunities as everyone else'

Meet Rhys, he's a diversity campaigner with a passion for sport!

The 13-year-old has cerebral palsy and was bullied online after he posted a video of himself playing football for his team.

But it was the positive response to his video that went viral and now he wants to get people talking about inclusive sport.

He's been made an honorary member of his favourite team Fulham FC, he's been to Wembley and now he's come to BBC Sport to push his message further.

