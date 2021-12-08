Storm Barra: Pictures from around the UK

Storm Barra has swept across the country, bringing snow storms, rain, high winds and power cuts. Check out some of the pictures from around the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
As Storm Barra swept in from the Atlantic on Tuesday, strong winds with gusts of up to 80mph were recorded in the Republic of Ireland. Schools closed across 12 counties in Ireland and nearly 50,000 homes and businesses were without power. In this picture, workers in West Cork, try to clear a road where a tree has fallen across a power line.
PA Media
Gritter trucks have been mobilised across major roads in Scotland - they release salt onto the surfaces which helps dissolve icy snow and provide grip for travelling cars.
Getty Images
Flood warnings have been issued in many places across the UK - in England, Scotland and Wales - including in coastal regions, due to the heavy rain.
PA Media
In this picture, gales whip up the sea bringing it crashing into this beach in Hampshire.
Getty Images
Many in the most rural and remote areas of Scotland and England are only just recovering from the devastation of Storm Arwen, which caused days of power cuts to thousands of homes, schools and businesses. It's thought that 500 homes in north-east England are still without power.
PA Media
Thankfully, it's thought that Storm Barra will not be as bad as Storm Arwen, but many are still preparing for the worst. Sandbags are often used in areas where there is flooding to prevent water from entering through gaps in doors and windows.
PA Media
But while the threat level is low, it's still important to be careful particularly on dark nights! This pub in the south of England has prepared for flooding by boarding up its door.
PA Media
Many are still braving the outdoors, like this poor lady in Wirral! The Met Office - a UK-based weather service - issued a yellow warning for all of the UK for wind, with these warnings remaining in place in the south of England and Wales until Wednesday evening. A yellow warning is the lowest threat warning, and it means that we can expect some impact on things like transport.