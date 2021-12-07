Giant Pandas: Scotland's favourite pair to stay for two more years

Getty Images

Giant pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang have been given the go ahead to stay two more years in Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh.

The pair, who are on loan from China, celebrated their ten year anniversary at Edinburgh Zoo on Monday.

And it was feared that this would be their last year at the zoo.

But following negotiations, China has agreed to extend their stay here by another two years - until 2023!

Much to the delight of their fans...

What do the pandas' names mean in English? Yang Guang is a male giant panda, and his name means Sunshine in Mandarin Tian Tian is a female giant panda, and her name means Sweetie in Mandarin

Yang Guang and Tian Tian are two of Edinburgh Zoo's most popular residents, attracting visitors from all over the world.

But it costs the zoo around £750,000 a year to have them on loan - that's nearly three times the average cost of a house in the UK!

Despite the un-bear-lievable costs, the zoo is delighted that the pair are here to stay a little while longer.

Chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, David Field said: "Yang Guang and Tian Tian have helped millions of people connect with nature, so it is fantastic that they will be with us a little longer before we say goodbye, especially as the pandemic has made it much harder for people to visit them."

So Tian Tian and Yang Guang will enjoy their Edinburgh Zoo enclosure for a little while longer - but what will happen after they leave?

The zoo say the enclosure will be used to house another animal species once the pair have returned to China.

David Field says it's a vital space that could help another endangered or vulnerable animal.

"We will decide on the species over the next year, with a crucial factor being how we can support conservation in the wild."