play
Watch Newsround

Giant Pandas: Scotland's favourite pair to stay for two more years

Last updated at 14:24
comments
View Comments
cartoon of pandas high-fiving in edinburghGetty Images

Giant pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang have been given the go ahead to stay two more years in Scotland's capital city of Edinburgh.

The pair, who are on loan from China, celebrated their ten year anniversary at Edinburgh Zoo on Monday.

And it was feared that this would be their last year at the zoo.

But following negotiations, China has agreed to extend their stay here by another two years - until 2023!

Much to the delight of their fans...

yang guang feeding on bambooGetty Images
Yang Guang chewing on some bamboo

Yang Guang and Tian Tian are two of Edinburgh Zoo's most popular residents, attracting visitors from all over the world.

But it costs the zoo around £750,000 a year to have them on loan - that's nearly three times the average cost of a house in the UK!

Despite the un-bear-lievable costs, the zoo is delighted that the pair are here to stay a little while longer.

Chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, David Field said: "Yang Guang and Tian Tian have helped millions of people connect with nature, so it is fantastic that they will be with us a little longer before we say goodbye, especially as the pandemic has made it much harder for people to visit them."

tian tian sitting in her enclosureRZSS

So Tian Tian and Yang Guang will enjoy their Edinburgh Zoo enclosure for a little while longer - but what will happen after they leave?

The zoo say the enclosure will be used to house another animal species once the pair have returned to China.

David Field says it's a vital space that could help another endangered or vulnerable animal.

"We will decide on the species over the next year, with a crucial factor being how we can support conservation in the wild."

More like this

Panda
play
0:38

Panda panic - what made Sunshine jump?

panda

Giant pandas no longer listed as endangered - but still vulnerable

panda

National Panda Day: Here's five cool things about them

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

School sign, test paper in front of New York skyline.

Children call for equality in New York City schools

comments
solar eclipse

Antarctica experiences rare solar eclipse!

comments
2
justin and jamie in the antarctic with their gear on sleds behind them

Adventurers on ice trek to help Nasa with future Mars mission

comments
1
Newsround Home