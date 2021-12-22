Christmas songs 2021: Check out the latest festive tunes

Getty Images

Every year we all love to get our favourite Christmas playlists going to help get us in the festive mood.

Alongside all our favourite classics, which still dominate streaming charts, lots of current artists release a Christmas song.

But have they got what it takes to make that tricky move into Christmas classic status?

We've taken a look at some of this year's newest Christmas songs, to see if they have the right ingredients to become a festive classic!

The celebrity duet

Zakary Walters Elton John and Ed Sheeran - The stars are amongst the favourites to top this year's Christmas chart

Ed Sheeran and Elton John are hoping that the combination of one of the current best-selling artists teaming up with a pop icon whose career spans more than 50 years will get their new single Merry Christmas to Number 1.

Elton John is no stranger to Christmas songs with his single Step into Christmas the 7th most streamed Christmas song in the UK.

Perhaps that's why the duo have paid respect to other Christmas song heavy-weights - Wizzard, Mariah Carey, Wham! and Shakin' Stevens are just some of the artists who are referenced in the music video for Merry Christmas.

The first Christmas single

AFP/Getty Images Abba formed in the 1970s and split up in 1982

Abba are one of the most successful groups of all time. The Swedish stars, who disbanded in 1982, had 25 Top 40 hits (including nine Number 1s). But they never took a festive route with their music - until now.

Their first studio album in 40 years, Voyage, included the single Little Things which contains references to Christmas morning and "Christmas stockings full of nice little things".

The attempt to knock your own Christmas song off the top spot

Getty Images Mariah Carey and Khalid have released a new Christmas song

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas songs with All I Want for Christmas Is You consistently in the top spot of most streamed Christmas songs.

But it's not the only Christmas song she's released, she has two Christmas albums and her Christmas songs include Oh Santa! which featured Ariana Grande.

This year she is hoping people will fall in love with her latest Christmas single recorded with Khalid and gospel singer Kirk Franklin - Fall in Love This Christmas.

Incidentally there are 22 mentions of Christmas in the song, Newsround counted them so you don't have to!

The charity single

PA Media Andy and the Odd Socks!

Christmas is a time for giving which is why so many Christmas songs are released for charity.

Previous songs in this category include Band Aid's classic Do They Know it's Christmas Time.

While LadBaby, who have won Christmas number one in the last three years, donated proceeds from their Christmas song Don't Stop Me Eating to food bank charity, the Trussel Trust.

This year, Children in Need is releasing it's first Christmas single - Cbeebies and CBBC band, Andy and the Odd Socks, have made a cover of Shakin' Stevens' Merry Christmas Everyone as well as their own original Christmas song.

Elton and Ed also fit into this category with money from their song going towards two charities, the Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The song with a public health message

Getty Images Ariana Grande has teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to sing on his Christmas single

Of course Ariana Grande's most famous Christmas song is Santa Tell Me, but like Mariah Carey she really really loves Christmas, so having one hit Christmas song hasn't stopped her releasing more.

This year she's teamed up with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and American talk show host Jimmy Fallon to make a Christmas single with a public health message.

It Was a... Masked Christmas sees Jimmy Fallon singing about covering mouths and noses, whilst Megan Thee Stallion raps about putting hand sanitiser on candy canes and even the turkey.

The main message of the song though is for people to get their vaccine boosters with Megan saying "Y'all know what time it is, it's time to get those boosters" at the start and Fallon singing "It's Christmas time, we'll be in line for a booster" in the chorus.

What do you think makes a great Christmas song? And do you rate any of this year's releases? Let us know in the comments below.