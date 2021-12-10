Spider-Man actor Tom Holland considering 'unfollowing everyone'

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Tom Holland and Zendaya talk fame, mental health and representation in movies

Tom Holland says he sometimes feels "trapped" by social media and that he's thinking about "unfollowing everyone" on social media.

Speaking to Newsround with his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, the actors were asked about the impact fame can have on their mental health.

"It definitely does affect your mental health," said Tom, who has spoken in the past about taking a break from Instagram.

"I'll delete my Instagram for weeks on end and I'll only download it to post again," he adds explaining that he posts when promoting his films, but can get caught up looking at notifications.

"I've been debating with unfollowing everyone because I get trapped," said Tom. "When I delete my Instagram, that's when I really realise how much I use it.

"It's that constant need for new content... there's a whole world out there, look up, rather than looking at your phone!"

Instagram announced a new feature this week that will tell users to take a break if they've spent too long on the app.

Tom Holland and Zendaya play a game of 'Who's Most Likely To'...

What do we know about Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two stars were speaking to Newsround ahead of the latest Spider-Man film; No Way Home - which comes out in cinemas on the 15 December.

In the movie, Peter Parker (Tom Holland), MJ (Zendaya) and their friends suddenly become world famous after Peter's secret identity is revealed.

Asked whether they used their own fame as inspiration for their acting, Zendaya says: "There's some of it [that's similar].

"Nobody thinks that we're part of an elaborate plan," she adds, as Tom jokes that "people love us [in real life]!" and that Peter Parker is "famous for all the wrong reasons".

"He was set up!" says Zendaya, explaining the plot of the movie.

The film picks up straight after the events of the second movie Far From Home, at the point when Mysterio had revealed Spider-Man's identity to the world.

Peter Parker is now the most wanted criminal on the planet and his secret identity also has big consequences for his friends.

To try and fix things, Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who attempts to make everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man - using a special spell and something called the Multiverse.

Basically, the Multiverse is several versions of reality and when something goes wrong with the spell, all those versions of reality pour into one place bringing with them a lot of problems (and evil villains).

Spoilers?

No Way Home is the end of three films that began with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and continued with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And, the final movie of the trilogy won't be the last time Tom Holland puts on his spider-suit! It has been confirmed that the actor will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for more films in the future.

Sony Pictures Producer Amy Pascal said: "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel."

Newsround was unable to confirm whether Zendaya will also return as MJ in future movies and Sony has also remained quiet about the rumours that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are re-appearing as their versions of Spider-Man in No Way Home.

Tom Holland has been known for accidently leaking Marvel spoilers in the past, but during the interview, Zendaya defended him saying; "It's not that he's bad at keeping secrets, he just gets really excited to share the fun things that are happening."

"Sometimes you do these films and they're like: 'you can say nothing!'" Says Tom.

"We've got some stuff to talk about [this time], but there's still a lot that people don't know yet."

Better representation in future Spider-Man films?

Doc Octopus as he appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In the movie, one of Spider-Man's enemies, Doctor Octopus is disabled and uses robotic tentacles to help him move around.

For the interview with Tom and Zendaya, Newsround asked you to send in questions on our website.

One question submitted asked about future Spider-Man movies and whether a wheelchair user could appear as a hero instead of the villain.

It's important for everyone to see themselves as a superhero. Zendaya

"Marvel are finally branching out and making their universe incredibly inclusive and diverse," said Tom.

"What better way to represent people with disabilities."

"I'd love to see that," added Zendaya.

"It's important for everyone to see themselves as a superhero."