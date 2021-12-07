BTS: K-pop band announce they are to take an 'extended break' later this month

Getty Images BTS fans are known as the 'ARMY'

K-pop superstars BTS are to go on an "extended period of rest" later this month.

BTS have not said how long the break is going to last but the band's agency Big Hit Music released a statement saying it will give the seven band members some much-needed time with their families.

The break is also intended to allow the group a chance to get "re-inspired and recharged with creative energy."

It's not the first time BTS have taken some time out - the band previously took a one month break in 2019.

What do we know?

Getty Images BTS released their first English-language single 'Dynamite' last year

The band's management made the announcement in a message on social media.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019," they said.

It added, "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

The break will begin after band members - V, Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook - complete their scheduled events this month.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Even though we don't know exactly when BTS will be back, the band are preparing to play a concert in their home country - South Korea - next March.

They also hinted that a new album was coming up!

"BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Get to know the BTS boys

They also thanked fans for their continued support and said that they will return as their "best" selves after the break so that they can "return all the love" to their fans.

Many people have taken to social media to say they will miss them while they are away but feel they deserve a break to spend time with their families and friends.

How do you feel about BTS taking a break? Let us know in the the comments below..