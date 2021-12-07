play
Dundee Athletic: Match ball kicked into river Tay washes up 400 miles away!

Last updated at 18:27
Dundee Athletic's washed up ballEsther Verhees
The football had floated across the North Sea from Scotland to the Netherlands!

A football kicked into the River Tay in Dundee during a football match, has been found washed up on a beach more than 400 miles away!

Last month, the match ball during Dundee Athletics game was accidentally kicked by a defender into the water.

Two weeks later, a woman walking on the beach in Vlieland in the Netherlands spotted the ball washed up on the shore and noticed the club's name was written on it.

She decided to contact them on social media to tell them what she'd found!

the ball on the beach it was foundEsther Verhees
The ball was found on a beach over 400 miles away from where it first landed in the water!

Esther Verhees, who found the ball, got in touch with the club via Facebook and send them a message.

"Do you miss a football? We found one at the beach of Vlieland, the Netherlands, it travelled a long way!" she wrote.

The club shared the post and joked that the "Brand new ball makes an international trip and gains the club a new fan from the Netherlands."

