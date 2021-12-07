play
Watch Newsround

Covid Rules: Arrivals in UK must now do a pre-departure Covid test

Last updated at 14:42
comments
View Comments (1)
arrivals from abroad.PA Media

Anyone over the age of 12 arriving into the United Kingdom from abroad will have to show a negative Covid-19 test result from Tuesday.

The test has to be taken in the two days before a journey to the UK - and anyone who records a positive test won't be allowed to travel.

The new rules have been brought in by the government, in an attempt to slow down the spread of the new Omicron variant.

The current rules say that fully vaccinated people arriving in the UK have to self-isolate at home until they receive a negative PCR test on the second day after their arrival.

The new measures mean that all travellers aged 12 and over - even if they're fully vaccinated - will have to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test before setting off.

The lateral flow tests and PCR tests can't be accessed through the NHS. Instead, travellers will have to pay for the tests from government approved companies.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, a scientist advising the government, has described the rule changes as "a case of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted."

He said the new rules had come "too late" to make a difference to a potential wave of the Omicron variant in the UK.

What are the rules for children?

Children under five don't have to take any tests at any point.

Anyone aged 12 to 17 has to follow the new government rules and take a Covid-19 test in the 48 hours before travel to the UK.

They will also need to quarantine on arrival back into the UK and take a PCR test on, or before day two, as well as children aged five to 11.

More like this

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a rainbow poster with a message to "Stay Safe"

Covid variants: What does it mean and how many are there?

A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe

Coronavirus: Is there a coronavirus vaccine and how do vaccines work?

UK PM Boris Johnson at Tuesday's press conference

Coronavirus: All adults to be offered booster jab by the end of January

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • they need to get under 12s to test when entering the uk too! They aren’t exempt from spreading this new variant 😫 I’m still gonna do the test even though I’m under 12. First they don’t need masks and now no tests!☹️ also under 5s should test.. they have the flu vaccine up their nose the Covid test is the same! We test my 2 yeer old brother regularly 😊

Top Stories

cartoon of pandas high-fiving in edinburgh

Scotland's giant pandas to stay for two more years

comments
5
Lightning storm

Why do storms have names?

solar eclipse

Antarctica experiences rare solar eclipse!

comments
2
Newsround Home