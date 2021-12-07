Watch Antarctica's solar eclipse sped-up!
Antarctica experienced a spectacular total solar eclipse over the weekend.
A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking out the light from the Sun.
It occurs roughly once every 18 months, but each time it can only be seen in certain parts of the world.
Whilst Antarctica was the only place to see the full eclipse, other places in the southern hemisphere including parts of South America, Australia and New Zealand experienced a partial eclipse.