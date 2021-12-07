play
Watch Newsround

Watch Antarctica's solar eclipse sped-up!

Antarctica experienced a spectacular total solar eclipse over the weekend.

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking out the light from the Sun.

It occurs roughly once every 18 months, but each time it can only be seen in certain parts of the world.

Whilst Antarctica was the only place to see the full eclipse, other places in the southern hemisphere including parts of South America, Australia and New Zealand experienced a partial eclipse.

Watch more videos

Watch Antarctica's solar eclipse sped-up!
Video

Watch Antarctica's solar eclipse sped-up!

How important is the new malaria vaccine?
Video

How important is the new malaria vaccine?

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'
Video

'I want no more water pollution in the Lake District'

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!
Video

Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

A return to school for some Afghan girls
Video

A return to school for some Afghan girls

Happy News
Video

Happy News

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: The week's weirdest stories

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’
Video

Young carers: ‘I like helping because it makes her happy’

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego
Video

World's smelliest flower blooms in San Diego

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!
Video

Strictly stars reveal the show's big secrets!

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames
Video

Mounds of wet wipes reshaping the River Thames

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees
Video

Meet the puppet raising awareness of child refugees

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?
Video

Supply chains: What are they and how do they work?

Top Stories

School sign, test paper in front of New York skyline.
play
6:41

The campaign for equality in New York city schools

solar eclipse

Antarctica experiences rare solar eclipse!

comments
justin and jamie in the antarctic with their gear on sleds behind them

Adventurers on ice trek to help Nasa with future Mars mission

comments
Newsround Home