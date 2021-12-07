I'm a Celebrity 2021: Paralympian Kadeena Cox second person eliminated

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has become the second contestant to be voted off I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The four-time gold medallist completed many Bushtucker trials, including ones with snakes and creepy crawlies, during her two weeks in camp,
Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after leaving Gwrych Castle in Wales, Cox said she wanted to be on the ITV show to test herself after previously saying she was "scared of everything".
Cox, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), added: "It was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun."
Kadeena revealed that she wanted former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin to win the I'm A Celebrity crown.
Former Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips was the first contestant to be voted off the show by the public on Sunday.
