play
Watch Newsround

I'm a Celebrity 2021: Paralympian Kadeena Cox second person eliminated

Last updated at 08:23
comments
View Comments
Kadeena-CoxJoel Anderson/ITV

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox has become the second contestant to be voted off I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The four-time gold medallist completed many Bushtucker trials, including ones with snakes and creepy crawlies, during her two weeks in camp,

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec after leaving Gwrych Castle in Wales, Cox said she wanted to be on the ITV show to test herself after previously saying she was "scared of everything".

Cox, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), added: "It was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Martin tries YOUR Bushtucker challenges!

Kadeena revealed that she wanted former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin to win the I'm A Celebrity crown.

Former Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips was the first contestant to be voted off the show by the public on Sunday.

More like this

Martin's Jungle Challenge
play
1:16

I'm A Celebrity: Martin takes on his second bushtucker trial!

Richard Madeley

I'm a Celebrity: Richard Madeley leaves castle, as two new celebs join this week

Selena Gomez

Invisible conditions: What is an invisible condition?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

School sign, test paper in front of New York skyline.

Children call for equality in New York City schools

comments
solar eclipse

Antarctica experiences rare solar eclipse!

comments
1
justin and jamie in the antarctic with their gear on sleds behind them

Adventurers on ice trek to help Nasa with future Mars mission

comments
1
Newsround Home