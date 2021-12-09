With the Gymnastics World Championships taking place in Liverpool in 2022, Newsround caught up with Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, the twins who won bronze at last summer's Tokyo Olympic Games.

The twins won their medal in the women's gymnastics team event, which was the first medal for Team GB in that event for 93 years and they're now looking ahead and hoping to qualify for tournament.

"It's not guaranteed and we're still going to work hard to get there but it'll be very exciting because it will be a home crowd," Jennifer Gadirova told Newsround.

Check out the video where they chat about how life has changed since Tokyo and what they're hoping for the future.