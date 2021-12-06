I’m a Celebrity 2021: Arlene Phillips is first person to be voted off show

ITV / PA

Arlene Phillips has become the first celebrity to leave I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

The ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge received the least votes from the public and had to leave Gwrych Castle during Sunday night's show.

Phillips, who is 78 years old, is the oldest celebrity contestant to ever take part in the ITV show.

The professional dancer said the show was "much harder" than she thought it would be but wanted to show her granddaughter that she was "fearless".

Joel Anderson/ITV Ten celebrities are still in the running to win this year's show - but who do you think will be the King or Queen of the Castle?

"This programme... it's about overcoming fear," Arlene said.

"I've done it. All those things, it brings out something in you."

Phillips told presenters Ant and Dec that she wanted her friend Naughty Boy to win.

