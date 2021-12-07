play
Watch Newsround

The campaign for equality in New York city schools

Young people in New York City are campaigning for fairer education for children from all backgrounds.

They say that kids who come from black or Latino communities in the city, have fewer opportunities than white or Asian children.

In the 1960s, a campaign for equality changed the law - meaning people from different races should be treated the same.

But after years of living in disadvantaged areas in the city, Black and Latino children still don't always get a good education.

Newsround's American reporter Kizzy Cox has been finding out more.

