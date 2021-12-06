VOTE: Are you getting your pet a Christmas present?

Getty Images A lovely gift or a waste of money?

Some of you may have already written your Christmas lists and even thought about the gifts you would like to give others too.

But have you included your pet in the festive fun?

Well, according to recent research, the boom in pet ownership, triggered by the pandemic, has meant that presents for our furry friends are more popular than ever.

For the first time, online supermarket Ocado has started stocking special Christmas puddings created just for dogs! They're made from dog-friendly biscuits and complete with a yoghurt topping - a festive treat for pooches.

Getty Images "Sooooo..... which one is mine?"

A quick visit to your local pet shop will also provide you with a number of options for your furry pals, including stockings, Christmas jumpers and special bow ties so they look their best for Father Christmas!

But the options are not always cheap, and many people think indulging pets with rich foods - even if they are specially created for animals - may encourage them to expect more all the time!

So, we want to know what you think? Will you be buying your pet a Christmas present this year? And if so, what have you got in mind?

(Remember, Christmas puddings made for humans are not suitable for animals so don't go sharing your festive leftovers!)

Let us know using our interactive poll, and share your thoughts in the comments section below.