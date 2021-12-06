F1: Lewis Hamilton wins thrilling Saudi race to draw level with Max Verstappen

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / Reuters Hamilton lifts his winner's trophy as rival Max Verstappen looks on after he came second

Sir Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a chaotic and thrilling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to keep his world title hopes alive.

In one of the most dramatic grand prix in years in which the race was stopped twice, featured three starts and there was even a crash between the two main rivals Verstappen and Hamilton.

Max Verstappen twice had to give back a position to Lewis that he had gained illegally on the track.

The result leaves both drivers level on 369.5 points at the top with only one race left in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

STR British driver Lewis Hamilton (front) on his way to winning the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race

Race winner Lewis Hamilton said: "I've been racing a long time and that was incredibly tough. I tried to be as sensible and tough as I could be and with all my experience just keeping the car on the track an staying clean.

"It was difficult. We had all sorts of things thrown at us so I'm just really proud of everyone and great with the crowd."

Max Verstappen, chasing his first ever world title, said after the race: "It was quite eventful! A lot of things happened, which I don't fully agree with, but it is what it is.

"It will be decided [at Abu Dhabi] hopefully we have a good weekend."

Hamilton v Verstappen - Key Facts Sir Lewis Hamilton (36 years old): Born in Hertfordshire, England

He won the British Kart Championship when he was 10

The first and only black driver to race in Formula 1

Most race wins in F1 history - 103

He's won a joint record of seven World Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher) Max Verstappen (24 years old): Born in Belgium but represents Netherlands

His dad put him in a go-kart aged four

In 2015, he became the youngest driver in Formula 1 history - 17 years and 166 days

Aged 18, he became the youngest driver to ever win an F1 race at 2016 Spanish Grand Prix

He's now aiming for his first ever Formula 1 World Championship title

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC Dutch driver Verstappen is hoping to win his first world title

What happens next?

Even though both drivers are tied on points, Verstappen goes into the final race as the championship leader.

This is because he's won nine races this season compared to Lewis's eight wins.

This means Hamilton has to beat him in Abu Dhabi to win an eighth world title.

Who will you be supporting? Let us know in the comments!