Strictly Come Dancing: Dan Walker eliminated after dance off

Last updated at 07:38
Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychova

It's getting to close to the semi-final in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The standard is very high this year, but someone has to leave each week.

This week AJ Odudu and Dan Walker ended up in a BBC-heavy dance off - but who survived to to see another week?

Scroll down to find out... and remember to let us know in the comments if you think the judges made the right decision.

Dan Walker is the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the popular dancing show.

Walker and his dance partner Nadiya lost the dance off against TV presenter AJ and her partner Kai.

All four judges chose to save AJ after she performed her Salsa again.

When asked about their time on the show, Dan said: "By the way I would have saved AJ and Kai as well! The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing, I've genuinely loved every second of it."

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington
AJ (pictured left) won the dance off and goes through to next week's show

AJ Odudu will now join Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis in next Saturday's semi-final, where they will perform two dances for the first time.

Did you enjoy Dan's dancing? Are you happy AJ went through? Who do you want to win Strictly? Let us know in the comments!

