How do you feel about your school toilets?

During the week, most of you will spend at least six hours per day at school, so the chances of you needing to use the loo in that time is high!

A recent study found that eight out of 10 children found cleanliness as an issue in school toilets.

The children aged 6-13 spoke of issues loos smelling bad, blocked loos and no soap to wash your hands with.

Almost 90% also spoke of toilets having missing or broken items such as seats or lack of toilet roll.

So, we asked some of you what your experience has been like.