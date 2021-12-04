play
The Masked Singer: Meet the new characters joining this series

Last updated at 10:21
sausageITV

Last year we saw Sausage - revealed to be singer Joss Stone - storm to victory, baffling everyone with her identity until the last moment when her face was revealed.

In the first series it was Queen Bee aka former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts who took the crown,

So who will be the winner this year?

Of course we don't have any idea who will be behind the masks or what talents they have to showcase just yet!

But we have just got the very first sneak peek at who the new characters will be.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan will return as the judges trying to work out who is who.

We're getting excited already! Let us know which costume has left you most impressed.

  • My fav is the snow leopard

    • 2020L replied:
      Mine is fireworks

  • The new mask singers are looking delicious 😋

  • Omg I can't wait!!
    I think donuts will be my favourite!!🍩😊

  • Chandelier is my fav I don’t watch this tho

  • I think

