Man decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights for charity
A man has put up thousands of Christmas lights all over his house and garden in support of a local charity!
44-year-old Mark Abbott from Norwich has turned his home into a festive wonderland! He's decorated his house and garden with 16,000 Christmas lights - which have cost him thousands of pounds to install.
Mark first decided to set up the lights eight years ago to raise money for a charity that helped him when he was going through a difficult time. He says that his three kids, neighbours and friends all love them!
As early as October, the installation gets under way! Mark hired a cherry picker - a special vehicle that can lift people to high and difficult to reach places - to install the lights on his roof.
The display requires 59 plug sockets in total - with 500 lights on each of the windows, nearly 7,000 outlining the house and more across the garden in front of the house.
His neighbours have been so impressed with his display, they've added lights to their own homes to make the installation even bigger! They have even given him the nick name 'Mr Christmas'.
Even though this Christmas has yet to arrive - Mark says he's already planning next year's display! The money he raises from his sparkling Christmas installation will go to a charity called St Martin's, which helped Mark when he became homeless 15 years ago. People who come to view the lights are encouraged to make a donation to the charity.