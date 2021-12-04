3.66 million year old footprints shock scientists

Getty Images

Two sets of perfectly preserved fossilised footprints, discovered in volcanic ash half a century ago, could be the key that unlocks one of the mysteries behind human evolution.

How we evolved to walk on two legs!

These 3.66 million-year-old footprints were first found in Tanzania in 1970s.

One set was linked to a human ancestor known as a hominin, and the other set were thought to have been made by a prehistoric bear.

But recent re-examinations of the fossils has shown that the tracks actually belonged to two different hominins!

Getty Images An artist's illustration

While the discovery of these ancient footprints have added a missing piece to the massive jigsaw that is humankind's history, it appears to have raised as many questions as it answers.

These two different styles of walking from two different hominins are thought to have been made within days or even hours of one another.

This indicates that there may have been more than one way to learn to walk in their time or perhaps two different species of hominins existing together.

Co-author of the study, paleoanthropologist Jeremy DeSilva explains: "There were at least two hominins walking in different ways on differently shaped feet at this time in our evolutionary history.

"In other words, throughout our history, there were different evolutionary experiments in how to be a biped."

Nature / McNutt, E.J., Hatala, K.G., Miller, C. et 3D modelling of the footprints helped researchers understand how our ancestors may have learnt to walk

What is a biped? A biped is a scientific word for something that is able to walk on two feet. Humans, chimpanzees, kangaroos and penguins are all examples of animals that can walk on two feet, in contrast to animals like cows, horses and armadillos which all use four feet to travel.

Explaining the different styles of walking, Jeremy said the set of footprints originally thought to have belonged to a bear had "the left foot is crossing over the right, and vice versa.

"We aren't sure what this means yet," he said.

More research is needed, but this discovery shows that human evolutionary milestones were not as straightforward as originally thought.

And it's certainly a fascinating key to unlock more about our past!