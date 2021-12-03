play
Watch Newsround

Space: Astronomers have found a planet with 8-hour year

Last updated at 17:19
comments
View Comments
GJ 367b planetReuters
Artist's impression of the GJ 367b planet

If you've wondered where the last year has gone, imagine what it would feel like if a year was just eight hours.

That's what it's like on the newly discovered exoplanet - that's a planet that orbits a star outside of our solar system - named GJ 367b.

Whereas the Earth's orbit around the Sun is just over 365 days, GJ 367b orbits its own star in around eight hours.

It's roughly the size of the planet Mars and half the mass of Earth making it one of the lightest of the exoplanets.

Its surface temperature reaches up to 1500 degrees Celsius - that's hot enough for metals to melt - so it's definitely not a place humans could live.

The team from German Aerospace Centre found the exoplanet in 2019 using data gathered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which launched in April 2018 to look for planets.

TESS hunts for planets by monitoring the brightness dips when a planet passes in front of its star.

Since its discovery, researchers have been able to find out more about the planet by using a special instrument which measures radial velocity installed on the European Southern Observatory's 3.6-meter telescope in Chile.

The measurements allowed the study team to calculate the exoplanet's mass and density, which is higher than Earth's.

"From the precise determination of its radius and mass, GJ 367b is classified as a rocky planet," Kristine Lam of the German Aerospace Centre said.

"It seems to have similarities to Mercury. This places it among the sub-Earth sized terrestrial planets and brings research one step forward in the search for a 'second Earth'."

More like this

eso2005a-2

Space: Extreme planet discovered where it rains iron

moon with astronaut and toilet emojis

Nasa could use astronaut wee to build bases on the Moon

Stars
play
1:53

Tim Peake: Stargazing with the UK's most famous astronaut

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

elves
image

You sent us pics of YOUR naughty Xmas elves!

Artist's impression of the new species, Stegouros elengassen

New dinosaur with 'battle axe' tail discovered!

comments
4
snail on a five pence coin

Can you spot this teeny tiny snail?

comments
7
Newsround Home